Virginia teen rescued from Potomac River in Maryland

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager swept downstream in the Washington area has been rescued.

News outlets report Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the Virginia teen went into the Potomac River intentionally on Sunday, near Great Falls in Maryland, but was swept under and carried around a mile downstream.

Piringer said he was found south of Rocky Island, downstream from Great Falls Park.

Piringer said the teenager was hospitalized in serious condition, having nearly drowned, but didn’t suffer life-threatening injuries.

Piringer said swimming is prohibited in the area because of deceptively strong currents.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.