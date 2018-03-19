Virginia honors pioneering suffragettes in new video

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s 400th anniversary celebration, dubbed American EvolutionTM, celebrates the struggles of Richmond women who fought for the right of women to vote.

The new video, “Suffragists in Virginia History“, traces the lives of four trailblazers who bucked convention and fought for women’s suffrage in the early 20th century. At a time when women’s rights were restricted, Adele Goodman Clark, Lila Meade Valentine, Anna Bodeker, and Maggie Walker forged an unconventional path for themselves and future generations.

Each woman hailed from a different background and circumstances, but their collective actions transformed Richmond into a hub for women’s equality.

The 2019 Commemoration, American EvolutionTM highlights the significance and moderm relevance of several important events that occurred in Virginia in 1619. Events that strongly influenced the development of the colony, and shaped the foundation of the United States.

