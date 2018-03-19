State Parks promote Spring Break activities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Parks are giving residents and tourists compelling reasons to skip crowded beaches in 2018.

From the week before Easter through the week after, all 37 Virginia State Parks will offer self-guided or ranger-led programs to get outdoors and enjoy early spring, See a complete list of programs, visit: http://bit.ly/2018VSPspringbreak

The parks also offer self-guided explorations, including backpacks with field guides and binoculars, GPS units to rent for geocaching, self-guided trails, scavenger hunts and other activities.

You can begin your adventure at your local public library.

Many Virginia public libraries have nature backpacks available to check out. In addition to handy tools to investigate the natural world, the backpacks include a parking pass for free entrance to a state park. Find a list of participating libraries here: http://bit.ly/LibraryBackpacks

For a day trip or a longer stay in a cabin or campground, Virginia’s award-winning state parks offer more than 1,800 campsites and 300 cabins.

For more information about all offerings in Virginia State Parks, including overnight accommodations, visit www.VirginiaStateParks.gov or call the Customer Service Center at 800-933-7275, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You’re invited to share your spring break experiences on Instagram using #vastateparks.

