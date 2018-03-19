Spotsylvania welcomes Soapbox Derby racers May 20

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Soap Box Derby races into Spotsylvania Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Dominion Raceway and Entertainment, the first time the annual event will be held in the county.

More than 100 youth are expected to compete in their gravity-powered racers for a chance to represent the region at the 77th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship in Akron, Ohio July 21, 2018.

First place winners in each division automatically earn the right to compete in the Akron race, where the top three division winners will earn college scholarships.

The Spotsylvania race is one of 120 races held across the U.S. and abroad this year where participants compete in one of the three divisions: Stock, Super Stock or Masters. Drivers competing in the Stock Division are 7-14 years old. The Super Stock Division includes ages 9-18 years and racers competing in the Masters Division are ages 10-20 years.

While Stock is mainly for beginners that build simplified cars from kits, Super Stock racers build larger model cars made from larger kits and shells. Masters competitors build more sophisticated designed cars from kits. A derby car can reach speeds upwards of 30 miles per hour during competition, depending on the angle of the ramp or hill.

Boys and girls must enter the local Soap Box Derby race located closest to their residence. Racers build cars from kits purchased from the International Soap Box Derby and pass a pre-race safety and construction inspection.

Each kit includes a body shell, wooden floorboard, hardware and can be assembled in as little as five hours with help from an adult. Kits can be purchased by visiting the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby website at www.soapboxderby.org. Racers can also inquire whether a local sponsor is looking for a driver when registering.

“It’s wonderful to bring such a popular, old pastime as the Soap Box Derby to Spotsylvania,” says Berkeley Supervisor Kevin Marshall. “It’s an honor to have this large-scale family activity right here in our community. The county welcomes the racers to the 2018 derby and wishes them the best of luck.”

The goals of the Soap Box Derby haven’t changed since the race first began in 1934. By teaching youngsters to become solid community citizens through teamwork, the spirit of competition, perseverance and family values, the derby is highly respected by community leaders, educators, racing enthusiasts and beginners alike.

To get involved or for more information on the AASBD, call (330) 733-8723 or visit www.soapboxderby.org

For more information about the 2018 Spotsylvania Soap Box Derby, contact local Race Director Travis Staples at (540)786-5930 or Spotsylvania Tourism Manager Debbie Aylor at (540) 507-7205.

