Signing Day to honor Henrico career and technical students

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The cheers abound for star high school athletes as they sign letters-of-intent for NCAA programs. However, they are not the only students who should have the backing of classmates and school leaders as they celebrate hard work and future career aspirations.

That is the thought behind the Henrico Schools’ Career and Technical Education program’s first-ever ‘Career and Technical Letter-of-Intent Signing Day.’ It is scheduled for March 28.

“This is a celebration of students who are entering the workforce or post-secondary training with a plan,” explains Mac Beaton, director of Henrico Schools’ Department of Career and Technical Education. “They’ve chosen to maximize their high school opportunities for career training and industry certifications, with an eye on becoming successful and financially secure much earlier in life. Signing Day is a way of recognizing their hard work and the value of the career-preparation training they’ve received through Henrico Schools’ Career and Technical Education program.”

About two dozen students are expected to participate in the event, which will be very similar to National Signing Day for athletes.

Families and members of the media can watch students sign letters-of-intent for employment.

Future employers will be on hand to sign letters-of-intent with the students. Those letters will outline what students must do before and during employment, what the employer will provide in pay and training. and an estimate of the position’s value.

The students will wear hats or other forms of clothing that represent the company, Henrico County Public Schools and the school division’s Career and Technical Education program.

