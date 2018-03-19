Shamrock the Block celebrates 15 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Folks threw on their green attire and hit the streets for some Saint Patrick’s Day fun on Saturday.

They lined the Boulevard for live music, Irish food and frosty beverages.

The family-friendly party went on from noon to 6 p.m.

“Got to love the locals,” Shamrock the Block attendee, Shawn Markum, said. “The locals are the best. It’s the best time to get around with everybody. It’s like family out here.”

Shamrock the Block is an annual tradition that’s been going on for 15 years.

