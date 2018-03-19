Search for 3 suspects underway after Chesterfield shooting leaves 1 injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left one injured.

The shooting happened at a townhome on Sexton Drive.

Police say one person was shot and sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities are now searching for three suspects who got away in a grey or silver Cadillac.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police.

