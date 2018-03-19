Richmond School Board to vote on adding cabinet members

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public School Board is set to vote on several cabinet positions at Monday night’s meeting.

But one member isn’t happy with how much they’re spending on them.

Board member Kenya Gibson abstained from voting on the hiring for new Chief-of-Staff Michelle Hudacsko last month.

On Monday, she plans on voting against adding any more cabinet members. Gibson’s biggest issue with hiring Hudacsko was the $180,000 salary that comes with her position.

Hudacsko has now been on the job for a month, previously working for D.C. Public Schools as the deputy chief under, now, Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Gibson took to Facebook to address her concerns with adding more cabinet members when they may not have the funds to do so.

She wrote, “We are scheduled to vote on additional cabinet members with similar salaries at a time when we have received a budget proposal from the city with no additional operational funding.”

The vote for these additional cabinet members is set for Monday night near the end of the board’s meeting.

They’ve set aside five minutes for that vote.

