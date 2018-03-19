Richmond rolling out newest bike lane

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Louise Lockett pedals her way down West Franklin Street. She has only been biking for about a year, and every day is about learning how to share the road with cars and trucks.

“It is very stressful to navigate sometimes when you’re not a super fast bicyclist,” she says. “And you just want to be able to get around town to shop or to be able to do things that you want to do.”

Max Hepp-Buchanan, director of the Bike Walk RVA Sports Backers campaign, explains what is happening on Franklin will put the growing number of commuters on two wheels at ease.

A two-way bike lane makes up a project called the Franklin Street Cycle Track. It will span Franklin from the State Capitol to Pine Street next to the ongoing Monroe Park construction.

“It benefits a lot of folks,” Hepp-Buchanan says. “It’s going to be a pretty high impact bike lane when it’s finished.”

Work on the Franklin Street Cycle Track is expected to take a few months. Once that project wraps up and the one at Monroe Park concludes, the bike lane will connect to those on Floyd Avenue.

“What you’ll end up having is a nice contiguous east, west bike corridor through the heart of the city,” Hepp-Buchanan describes. “A little more than three miles of contiguous bike lanes.”

Bruce Nachman, who says he loathes the bike lane in front of his house on Floyd Avenue, is not happy that Franklin is getting one too.

“I think it’s a safety issue more than anything,” Nachman says.

Nachman adds Franklin, like many of the Richmond streets he sees, is too narrow for a designated space for bicycle traffic.

“It’s not a good thing,” Nachman firmly states. “There’s just not enough room for a bike, safely.”

Lockett, though, sees it as a step in the right direction for the city, where more people are choosing to use bicycles for transportation due to financial, health and other reasons.

She says the Franklin Street Cycle Track is just the change those individuals on bikes, including herself, need to make it a safer time for everyone on the road.

“My stress level goes down,” Lockett reflects on how she feels when riding in a bike lane. “I’m more confident, more comfortable.”

Hepp-Buchanan says markers will be painted on the pavement over the next few months along the Franklin Street Cycle Track. Plastic posts and signs will also go up to designate the lane.

On-street parking will shift a few feet from the curb to directly outside of the bike lane, but he does not expect there to be a major impact to the number of spaces.

