Richmond Convention Center hosts Food and Beverage Expo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Food and Beverage Expo might appear in a foodie’s fever dream: 170 exhibitors showcasing the Commonwealth’s finest specialty foods, including meats, cheeses, peanuts, condiments, confections, baked goods, beverages, sauces, soups and seafood. But not even a dream will get consumers near Exhibit Hall D at the Richmond Convention Center on March 21st. It’s an industry-only event. And the bouncer is Virginia’s Department of Agriculture.

The agency restricts admission to industry professionals because business is conducted on the floor. Producers meet one-on-one with trade buyers and culinary pros sampling products and placing orders on the spot. Every attendee gets the chance to see and taste what’s trending in specialty food and beverages.

The Food and Beverage Expo also sponsors a prestigious competition. More than 50 products are entered in the Best New Product contest. Categories include, Best New Food, Best New Beverage, and Best New Product Overall.

Virginia Governor Ralph S. Northam will announce the winners at 11 a.m.

If you’re an industry professional and would like to register, get more information at www.vaexpo.com.

Until the trends hit the table at local restaurants, civilians can follow the action on social media. Trade show participants will be using the hashtag #VAExpo18.

