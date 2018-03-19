Registration opens for Henrico 4-H Camp in August

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is accepting registrations for the 2018 Henrico 4-H Camp, which will be held Aug. 6-10 at the Jamestown 4-H Educational Center, near Williamsburg.

The residential camp is open to boys and girls ages 9 through 14, and it provides a fun learning environment to make friends and to discover the outdoors through such activities as swimming, archery, sailing, canoeing, marine science, guitar, riflery, fishing and crafts.

The camp’s $270 cost includes a T-shirt, lodging, meals, programs, class materials and transportation by chartered bus. Scholarship assistance may be available.

Registration forms are available at henrico.us/extension and may be submitted by mail.

Early registration is encouraged because many classes fill quickly.

Campers and their families can register in person and to ask questions at a special Registration Day event on Friday, March 23, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Extension office in the Henrico Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

The Jamestown 4-H Educational Center occupies 16 acres of woods and open spaces along the River. Amenities include air-conditioned lodges and cabins, archery and rifle ranges, a swimming pool, a river pier and an aquatic science lab.

Accredited by the American Camp Association, the camp is supervised by adult and teen counselors and a staff that includes lifeguards, recreational leaders, a dietician and a medical attendant. Parent volunteers are needed.

For information, call (804) 501-5160 or go to henrico.us/extension.

