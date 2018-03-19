Possible closure of Shockoe Bottom grocery store concerns residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Wednesday, 8News reported a supermarket chain will be selling off more than a dozen of its Farm Fresh stores in the Commonwealth.

But the future of a location in Richmond still hasn’t been decided.

8News talked with a few customers who aren’t happy about a possible sale.

“Fresh food,” Farm Fresh customer, Anthony Redd, said. “Man, it’s a clean environment. They have nice managers.”

But these are just a few of the many reasons why Anthony Redd enjoys shopping at Farm Fresh.

“We really need this market,” Redd added. “This market isn’t just a store. This market really produces a lot of love, a lot of laughter.”

For Redd, the store is a quick five-minute walk from where he lives.

“It’s so convenient,” Redd said.

When Redd heard the news earlier this week that the store could close, he refused to believe it.

“So many people come here,” Redd said. “And that’s what’s shocking to me. It’s so shocking to me.”

On Wednesday, SUPERVALU announced it would sell 21 Farm Fresh locations to Kroger, Harris Teeter and Food Lion.

The Shockoe Bottom location was left off the list.

If it does close, “It will hurt us because we’ll have to go way out the way to come to a nice, clean market,” Redd said.

Redd won’t be the only one disappointed.

“[It’ll] create a very bad food desert for this part of the city of Richmond because there is no department, grocery store nearby to replace this one at this point in time,” Farm Fresh customer, Paul Malmquist, said.

With the future of the store in limbo, the neighborhood association remains hopeful a new owner will quickly take over.

“I’m holding out my hopes that their sales — for the size store it is — are pretty good, pretty strong,” Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association president, David Napier, said. “And with no other grocery store down here and being right on the new Pulse line, [it’s] big news for us because we’re concerned about it.”

“And so that led me to do my research and find out that they are very strong sales for the size square foot store it is,” Napier added. “But it’s too small of a store for a big Kroger to come in here, so it’s going to have to be somebody that’s got more local, regional feel to it.”

If not, Redd has a backup plan.

“I hope I hit the lottery to save the store,” Redd said.

8News has reached out to SUPERVALU for the status of the Shockoe Bottom location but did not immediately hear back.

Stay with 8News on this developing story.

