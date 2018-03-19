Police respond after threat at Huguenot High School

RICHMOND (WRIC) – A heavy police presence is being reported at Huguenot High School in Richmond Monday morning.

Several parents have reached out to the 8News newsroom to report that the school has been placed on lockdown and police are inside investigating.

According to a police source, a 9-1-1 call about a potential threat was made this morning. Officers responded to the school and are checking the building. So far, nothing has been found.

The nature of the threat is not clear.

8News has a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.