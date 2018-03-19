Police investigate several suspicious packages outside Pocahontas Building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating several suspicious packages Monday morning outside the Pocahontas Building in downtown Richmond.

Va Capitol Police tweeted that two backpacks and a small cloth bag were left at the northeast corner of Ninth and Main Streets.

A member of the Richmond police bomb squad checked three suspicious packages Monday morning outside the Pocahontas Building. pic.twitter.com/asAsIHXDF9 — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) March 19, 2018

An alert from the Virginia State Capitol Alert Network said that a shelter in place order is in effect and advised people to avoid the area as the investigation is underway.

The Pocahontas Building houses committee rooms and offices of the members and staff of the General Assembly.

