Parents confront RPS superintendent over lack of communication during lockdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parents are upset over what they call a lack of communication from school officials after their children’s school was placed on lockdown Monday morning.

Richmond Police got a call about a threat against someone inside Huguenot High School around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Soon parents started showing up to the school after finding out what was happening.

“Why didn’t the school alert us, send a call, text, something,” said some upset parents after Richmond’s Superintendent Jason Kamras came out to address the crowd Monday afternoon.

Parents stood outside the school for hours after the school was put on lockdown. Rumors circulated about why the school was on lockdown and what was going on inside.

Many parents were getting their information from their kids who were huddled inside their classrooms.

“I’m in the class, we can’t talk, code red,” said parent Alona Arrington who read a text sent from her daughter.

The superintendent came out to update parents in person about the situation around 1 p.m.

“Let me repeat, nothing has been found,” said Kamras.

Parents voiced frustration over not being called earlier.

“You’ll call me if the bus is late, you’ll call me for a fundraiser, you’ll call me for everything else,” said parent Artie Colfield.

Cofield said he found out by chance about the lockdown.

“I was just going to the ups store to mail something back to Amazon and I happened to see parents out here and stopped to say ‘what’s going on,'” said Cofield. “It’s a serious lapse in communication and it ought not be.”

Other parents found out from their kids.

“She called me and told me, she said momma come and get me I don’t want to die today,” said parent Antoinette Brooks. “I’ve been out here for 2 and half hours and somebody just came and said something.”

After searching the entire school Richmond Police gave the all-clear shortly after 2 p.m. Students were then allowed to join their parents, many of them, still on edge.

“School was fun. It ain’t fun no more. A lot of parents want to homeschool their kids because it’s not safe no more,” said Arrington.

We reached out to Richmond Public Schools and asked why an alert wasn’t sent out earlier. RPS released a statement regarding the lockdown:

This morning, Richmond Public Schools was notified by the Richmond Police Department that a call came in that someone within Huguenot High School was being threatened by someone with a weapon. RPD and RPS Safety & Security responded immediately and the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution. After a thorough search of the building, there was no weapon found and the all-clear was given by RPD. RPS has a zero-tolerance weapons policy and this will be an ongoing investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Responsible Ethics (SCORE) Handbook pending the outcome of the investigation. Per standard practice, RPS sends out a communication to parents regarding school lockdowns once the all-clear is given by safety officials to ensure that accurate information is being provided. The only exception to this is if students and staff are in any immediate danger prompting the need for pick up or evacuation. This was not the case today and the quick response from RPD as well as the RPS Safety & Security team is greatly appreciated. As always, the safety of our students is our number one priority and counselors will be available at the school to speak with anyone tomorrow that may want to talk about today’s incident.

