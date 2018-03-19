NCAA Tournament madness busting brackets around the country

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are no more perfect brackets left after four days of NCAA Tournament madness over the weekend, and there are still eight more to go to crown a new national champion.

Monday, people in Richmond and around the country came to the realization that what they initially believed to be the best combination of picks was all in vein. The University of Maryland – Baltimore County beating the Virginia Cavaliers to become the first 16-seed that upset a 1-seed ever in college basketball history was just the start.

Only two No. 1 seeds remain in the NCAA Tournament, and in one region the highest seed left is No. 5 Kentucky. Before the weekend, 17.3 million users filled out brackets on ESPN’s Tournament Challenge website. After the first round, there were no longer any perfect brackets and only 3.4% of users picked the UMBC Retrievers to pull off the historic victory over the Hoos. Following the second round, only three of the brackets in total picked 15 of the teams that will play in the Sweet 16 starting Thursday.

