Mother outraged after 5-year-old ‘cleaned the toilet seats’ at Chesterfield daycare center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — When Dushunna Scott picked up her son from daycare last week, something caught her attention and not in a good way.

“I just couldn’t fathom as to why this young child would be on the floor on her hands and knees scrubbing with a little brush,” she said.

The Chesterfield mom says Childtime of Midlothian put preschoolers to work cleaning a classroom bathroom. She asked her 5-year-old son how he contributed.

“He said, ‘well, me and another friend cleaned the bathrooms,” the mother explained. “I said, ‘what do you mean we cleaned the bathrooms? And he said, ‘well, we cleaned the toilet seats.’ So at that point my heart dropped.”

She says Childtime’s director eventually admitted kids had cleaned the bathroom stalls. We reached out to that director Leigh Mertins, who referred us to the daycare center’s corporate communication director.

Spokesperson Lydia Cisaruk sent the following statement:

“We’re committed to providing outstanding early education and care in keeping with state guidelines. When a child requests to help, we encourage them to do so as a learning opportunity. This typically involves helping serve snacks, putting games and art materials away, pushing in chairs and the like. Last week, a few children wanted to help as a classroom was being tidied. They were in gloves at the time, as they often are when they assist. For health and safety purposes, we’ve instructed staff to prevent children from assisting in the bathrooms going forward. Nothing is more important to us than our children’s well being,”

“It makes me feel really frustrated,” Scott said. “Angry at times because we are not paying for our children to go there to clean, we’re paying for them to go there and get an education.”

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, there have been four complaints against Childtime over the past two years. but those complaints weren’t validated.

The Commonwealth also cited the center for several violations including poor record keeping, failing to keep medication locked up and not labeling infant bottles.

Scott isn’t sure she feels comfortable sending her son back to Childtime. She believes the director should be held accountable and that changes need to be made to ensure children at the center are safe.

“It is not a good idea ever for a 4 or 5-year-old to be cleaning a toilet. Ever.”

