Massive fire destroys Charles City County home

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a massive fire destroyed a home in Charles City County Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Henrico County Fire, which assisted Charles City County in battling the blaze, said the fire is located in the 8200 block of Little Elam Road.

A photo of the scene shows a home burnt to the ground with flames spreading to the nearby woods.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the blaze.

