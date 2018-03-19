Kindergarten registration begins April 19 for many local schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kindergarten registration is less than one month away for many school districts in Central Virginia.

Children who will be five years old by September 30, can start kindergarten this fall, but they need to be registered in order to attend school.

Parents will need:

The child’s official, certified birth certificate or school-age affidavit in accordance with state law

Two proofs of address

School Entrance Health Form

Photo ID for parent or legal guardian

If you cannot make it on April 19, parents can call their child’s school to set up an appointment for a different day. For more information about specific registration times for each district and to download necessary forms, click here.

