Injuries reported in Maryland crash involving more than 20 vehicles

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WRIC) — Multiple injuries were reported in a crash involving more than 20 vehicles Monday morning on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Fire Department told WJLA that medical crews evaluated more than two dozen people and had four taken to the hospital, including two with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials say the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on I-270 in the area of Middlebrook Road and Montgomery Village Avenue in Germantown after a tractor-trailer carrying stones and gravel crashed, losing its load.

Officials say other cars could not avoid the tractor-trailer, which ultimately led to the crash.

Maryland State Police say they are investigating the crash with help from Montgomery County Police and the Maryland State Highway Administration.

