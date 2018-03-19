Henrico police investigating suspicious packages at Wawa near airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police are investigating suspicious packages at a Wawa convenience store Monday morning.

BREAKING: @HenricoPolice are investigating suspicious unattended package at the @Wawa on Airport Drive. — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) March 19, 2018

The Wawa is located on Airport Drive in Sandston near the Richmond International Airport.

Lt. Sperry with Henrico County Police says two packages were left unattended near the gas pumps. Sperry added that at this time, there is no credible threat to the public.

