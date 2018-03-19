Henrico police ID pedestrians killed in separate crashes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police have identified the pedestrians who were fatally struck over the weekend in separate crashes.

The first incident happened on Saturday just after 1:30 a.m. on Gaskins Road near Interstate 64. Officers found a woman, later identified as 29-year-old Amber Diane Chambers, of Henrico, lying on the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Chambers was walking on Gaskins Road when she was struck by a southbound vehicle that left the scene. Later that morning, a vehicle was located at Camelot Circle, which had the damage and color consistent with the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run crash.

Travis J. Harris, 37, of Henrico, was later arrested and charged with felony hit and run and driving on a suspended operator’s license.

The second incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Brook Road and Ladd Street.

Police say a pedestrian was attempting to cross Brook Road when he was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, later identified as Thomas Ross Morgan, 55, of Henrico, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in this crash, and no charges are anticipated.

Stay with 8News for updates on both crashes.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.