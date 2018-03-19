Death investigation underway after body found in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond have launched a death investigation after a body was found in the city’s southside on Monday.

Police tell 8News they found the body of a deceased individual after responding to reports of a person down at around 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wright Avenue, near Jeff Davis Highway.

A cause of death has not been released, and police did not indicate whether or not they suspected foul play.

