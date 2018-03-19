Crash closes Route 10 in Chesterfield after police pursuit ends with wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Route 10 in Chesterfield County is closed after a police pursuit ended with a wreck.

Chesterfield Police tell 8News that officers were chasing a grand larceny suspect when the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Route 10 (Iron Bridge Road) and Kingsland Road.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No police personnel was injured.

The westbound lanes of Iron Bridge Road are shut down at Kingsland Road. Police anticipate the road being closed for more than an hour.

Charges are pending against the suspect.