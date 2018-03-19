Austin blast left victims ‘bleeding profusely’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A relative of one of the latest Austin bombing victims says the blast left what appeared to be nails stuck below his grandson’s knees.

William Grote told The Associated Press on Monday that his grandson was cognizant but still in a lot of pain while remaining hospitalized.

Police have not yet identified the victims of Sunday’s explosion but Grote says his grandson was one of the two people hurt.

Grote says one of them was riding a bike in the street and the other was on a sidewalk when they crossed a tripwire. He says it knocked “them both off their feet” and left them “bleeding profusely.”

Grote says it was so dark they couldn’t see a wire.

It was the fourth bombing in Austin over a span of three weeks. Previous explosions have killed two people.

