Arrest made after police chase in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle on Friday, March 16 in Stafford County.

At approximately 10:18 p.m., a deputy at the Stafford County’s Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle pull out of the Mr. B’s Exxon Station with an expired registration.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over the vehicle but never placed the vehicle in park. The registration tag was run through the DMV and returned as stolen from Prince William County.

The suspect moved the vehicle back onto Warrenton Road and took off at a high rate of speed.

A chase ensued on southbound Warrenton Road, where the suspect weaved in and out of traffic and went through a red light. The pursuit ended as the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

Deputies began to canvass the area for the suspect and stolen vehicle. A deputy located a suspicious male in the area of Camden Drive and Lancaster Street.

The male told the deputy he was coming from his grandmother’s house and walking to the Exxon to purchase a drink. The male told the deputy that his driver’s license was suspended, so the deputy used the male’s social security number to identify him as Jeffrey Antonio Turcios.

The deputy spoke with Turcios’ sister, who informed him that their grandmother does not live in Virginia. Another deputy inspected surveillance video from the Mr. B’s Exxon and discovered that Turcios was the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Turcios, 19, of Dumfries, was charged with improper lane change, failure to obey a traffic signal, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, felony eluding and possession of stolen property.

