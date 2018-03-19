Area law enforcement respond to two suspicious package situations

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – Law enforcement investigated not one but two suspicious packages Monday. For over five hours, Henrico police and fire investigated two backpacks here at the WAWA on Airport Drive.

The backpacks turned out to care packages.

Capitol Police also had a busy morning.

Capitol police received a call about suspicious packages being left in front of the Pocahontas building.

While the scene is clear now..with no threat to the public, Police said they are glad they got the call.

“If you see something if you know something say something,” said Virginia Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka

Around 9:30 a.m., Capitol Police received a call about suspicious packages in front of the Pocahontas building.

After closing down surrounding streets, Richmond police’s bomb unit investigated along with dogs from the Capitol Police unit.

“Three K-9 units just on the Capitol Police Department and they are trained in bomb detection. and they are on the grounds here a the capitol complex,” said Macenka

In about an hour the scene was cleared.

“They determined it that it was probably not anything to worry about. but at that point they opened it up…opened up the packages and indeed they were someone’s personal belongings that had been left there,” said Macenka.

Capitol Police stress the importance of reporting suspicious items.

“We have the resources to check these things out thoroughly and we have the resources to check them out thoroughly every single time,” said Macenka. “:So it’s not an imposition on anyone.”

In Henrico, police, and fire spent the majority of the day investigating two backpacks left near gas pumps at the WAWA on Airport drive.

As Aaron Margolin approached the WAWA Monday to get gas, he remained on high alert.

“I saw the lights and I said oh my God is some kind of event a terrorist event,” said witness Aaron Margolin. “And unfortunately we’ve had lots of things that make us aware and that we need to be careful. You can’t be too careful.”

The bags were found to be care packages.

“I’m glad that there are people who are conscious enough to make the call to say we see something that doesn’t look right,” said Margolin.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.