‘All clear’ given at Huguenot High School after threat

RICHMOND (WRIC) – A heavy police presence responded to Huguenot High School in Richmond Monday morning to investigate an alleged threat.

According to a police source, a 9-1-1 call about a potential threat was made this morning. Officers responded to the school and checked the building before giving the ‘all clear.’

Huguenot High School released a statement regarding the lockdown:

This morning, Richmond Public Schools was notified by the Richmond Police Department that a call came in that someone within Huguenot High School was being threatened by someone with a weapon. RPD and RPS Safety & Security responded immediately and the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution. After a thorough search of the building, there was no weapon found and the all-clear was given by RPD. RPS has a zero-tolerance weapons policy and this will be an ongoing investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Responsible Ethics (SCORE) Handbook pending the outcome of the investigation. Per standard practice, RPS sends out a communication to parents regarding school lockdowns once the all-clear is given by safety officials to ensure that accurate information is being provided. The only exception to this is if students and staff are in any immediate danger prompting the need for pick up or evacuation. This was not the case today and the quick response from RPD as well as the RPS Safety & Security team is greatly appreciated. As always, the safety of our students is our number one priority and counselors will be available at the school to speak with anyone tomorrow that may want to talk about today’s incident.

Several parents reached out to the 8News newsroom to report that the school has been placed on lockdown and police are inside investigating.

Superintendent Jason Kamras also responded to the scene and provided updates on social media.

We just got the “all clear” from @RichmondPolice. About to dismiss. Our students and staff did an amazing job. Enormous gratitude to RPD. @RPS_Schools — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) March 19, 2018

I’m personally at Huguenot HS right now. RPD is completing their sweep. Nothing has been found. All students are safe. Will update everyone when we get the all clear. @RPS_Schools — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) March 19, 2018

As soon as get all clear, we’ll be dismissing early. Buses already here. Parents who are here can pick up their children at parent drop-off loop. @RPS_Schools https://t.co/XQOshEYIpT — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) March 19, 2018

The nature of the threat is not clear at this time.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.