Winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania for Saturday’s $456 million Powerball jackpot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Somebody is waking up a millionaire Sunday.

Powerball officials say one ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was bought in Pennsylvania and is worth roughly $456.7 million dollars. The cash option for the jackpot is $273.9 million dollars, which is the 8th largest prize in the game’s history.

The winning numbers are: 22-57-59-60-66, Powerball 7, and Power Play 2X.

As of Sunday morning, nobody had come forward to claim the jackpot.

