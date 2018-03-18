VCU, UR Baseball heating up before conference play next weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now that all the college basketball programs of the Commonwealth are done with postseason tournaments, attention shifts to baseball in central Virginia. The locals VCU and Richmond are streaking this weekend, not down the lawn but through the remainder of their non-conference weekend slates.

The Rams (13-8) have won nine consecutive games after starting the 2018 season 4-8. On Sunday they held off Iona (4-12) to take the weekend sweep at the Diamond, 5-4. It’s their second straight time bringing out the brooms on the Boulevard.

VCU relied on its bullpen to get sophomore right hander Connor Gillespie (3-1) the win in his seventh start this year. He struck out nine batters in four innings of work with one walk. The Rams travel to VMI (9-9) on Wednesday for a 6:00 p.m. midweek tilt then return home Friday to begin Atlantic 10 play against Rhode Island (4-14) with a weekend series.

The Spiders (11-8) swept Monmouth (4-11) with a four-run rally in the final four innings, 7-6. Senior shortstop Vinny Capra had three RBI including the go-ahead RBI fielder’s choice in the bottom of the eighth inning that scored Michael Strait. Layne Looney shut it down in the ninth to register his third save of the campaign. Richmond hosts Princeton (2-9) on Monday at 3:00 p.m. then travel to James Madison (12-8) Wednesday, that game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. despite early forecasts predicting snowy weather in the middle of the week. Spiders will host the University of Massachusetts (6-4) Friday to begin their conference schedule with a weekend series.

