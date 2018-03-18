Train derails in Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (WRIC) — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a train derailment involving six train cars in Portland on Sunday evening, according to KOIN.

No injuries were initially reported, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Lt. Damon Simmons says the cars were mostly empty at the time of the derailment. No hazardous materials are leaking, officials say.

“If you’re going to have something bad like this happen, this is the best-case scenario,” Simmons tells KOIN.

Investigators are looking into what caused the train to derail.

