Third gun found at Norfolk International Airport in 12 days

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A third traveler in the last 12 days was caught by Transportation Security Administration officers in Norfolk International Airport early Sunday morning.

The passenger was cited by airport police after TSA officers caught the Florida man with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag.

The traveler was carrying a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber. The Florida man was ticketed to fly into Ronald Reagan Washington Airport.

A TSA officer who was monitoring the ORF checkpoint x-ray machine spotted the loaded gun in a carry-on bag.

Earlier in March, two Virginia residents were caught by TSA with loaded guns in their carry-on bags at the airport and were cited by airport police.

Officials say the first happened March 6, when a Chesapeake man was stopped with a 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in a carry-on bag.

A Hampton man was then caught on March 15 having a .22 caliber handgun in his carry-on. This gun was loaded with five bullets — including one in the chamber.

Officials say that in both incidents, the guns were stopped at checkpoint x-ray machines.

Individuals who bring weapons to a checkpoint are subject to federal civil penalties up to $13,000.

TSA has information on how to properly travel with a firearm here.