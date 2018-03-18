The last roars are for Rory McIlroy at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his biride putt on the 15th green during the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The loudest roars at Bay Hill were for Tiger Woods. The last ones were for Rory McIlroy.

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 18: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

McIlroy put on a finishing charge that would have made the King proud. He ran off five birdies over his last six holes to close with an 8-under 64 and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his first victory since September 2016.

The final stroke looked familiar. McIlroy rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole – the kind of putt Woods has made so many times at Bay Hill – that gave him a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau.

Woods put on a charge of his own and was one shot out of the lead until hitting out-of-bounds on the 16th hole to fall back into a tie for fifth.

