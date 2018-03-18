Shot fired into car window at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred overnight in a Chesterfield apartment complex.

The incident occurred on Burnt Oak Drive in the Ivy Walk apartment complex, not far from Route 10 and Chippenham Parkway.

A bullet was fired into a car window. No one was hurt, however.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

