One dead after two-car crash in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A 23-year-old man is dead following a two-car crash in Woodbridge early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Prince William Parkway and Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge to investigate a crash.

Police say a 2000 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on the Prince William Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck a 2016 Lexus GX460 traveling eastbound on Prince William Parkway.

Three occupants of the Lexus were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda, identified as a 23-year-old man, died at the scene.

The identity of the deceased driver will be released upon notification of a next-of-kin. The investigation continues.

