Midlothian’s Rahul Gupta wins big on Jeopardy!

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Midlothian man won thousands of dollars on Jeopardy! Friday night.

Rahul Gupta is a data engineer from Chesterfield. He won $12,399, defeating his counterparts by a large margin. Friends and family in Central Virginia gathered for a viewing party at the Capital Ale House in Midlothian Friday night to watch the episode.

Afterward, Gupta shared some insight on his big win.

“I got up pretty big when I got the Daily Double which I hadn’t realized so then at that point when I missed it I started to get a little nervous and a lot more conservative, thinking (and) paying to much attention to the scores,” he said. “I kind of calmed down and stopped looking at those again and got more comfortable and got a bigger lead back.”

Gupta will appear on Jeopardy this coming Monday.

