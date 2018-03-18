Martin Truex Jr. gets 1st win of year at Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has cruised to victory at Fontana, claiming the first win of the season for last year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Truex led both stages and won a race for the third time in his career, holding off defending Fontana champ Kyle Larson in second.

Truex finished fourth at Fontana last year, but his Furniture Row Racing Toyota was too quick for the field in a fairly clean race. Kyle Busch was third, and Brad Keselowski fourth.

Kevin Harvick’s streak of three straight victories ended when he hit the wall after contact with Larson on the 37th lap. Harvick’s car was repaired and he finished the race.

