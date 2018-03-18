Martin Truex Jr. gets 1st win of year at Fontana

FONTANA, CA - MARCH 18: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota, celebrates after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 18, 2018 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has cruised to victory at Fontana, claiming the first win of the season for last year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Truex led both stages and won a race for the third time in his career, holding off defending Fontana champ Kyle Larson in second.

Truex finished fourth at Fontana last year, but his Furniture Row Racing Toyota was too quick for the field in a fairly clean race. Kyle Busch was third, and Brad Keselowski fourth.

FONTANA, CA – MARCH 18: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota, places the winner’s decal on his car after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 18, 2018 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

Kevin Harvick’s streak of three straight victories ended when he hit the wall after contact with Larson on the 37th lap. Harvick’s car was repaired and he finished the race.

