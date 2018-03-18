Hundreds flock to Southern Women’s Show

RICHMOND. Va. (WRIC) – Women flocked to the Richmond Raceway Complex for the Southern Women’s Show.

They shopped, sampled, and shared in the fun.

There were hundreds of vendors, selling jewelry and clothes, and sharing the latest fashion and beauty trends.

Non-profits even had a chance to share their mission with the community.

“You get to meet a lot of great people,” said Bill Piper from the Chesterfield County Food Bank. “They’re excited to be here supporting our community and the businesses that are here it also helps us get our name out there and let’s people know that there are people out there that care and want to reach out to the folks that are in need and that’s what this is all about. You get your needs met by buying and then we get our need meet by taking in donations and being able to feed them.”

Sunday concluded the three day event.