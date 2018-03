RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Crews at the Alloy Polymers Plant in Richmond returned to work Sunday after an overnight fire scare inside the factory.

The incident occurred just off of Interstate-95 on Deepwater Terminal Road. The company makes fiberglass and raw materials. Authorities tell 8News that a piece of equipment heated up overnight, causing some smoke inside the building.

No word on injuries.

