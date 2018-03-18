Another Chesterfield convenience store robbed at gunpoint early Sunday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Less than 24 hours after an armed robbery at a Chesterfield County 7-11, another convenience store is targeted in Chester.

Police say around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, a man with a gun went into the Mapco Express and Subway at 13200 Kingston Avenue and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect got away with cash and tobacco products before fleeing in a silver SUV waiting outside.

Chesterfield Police tell 8News the suspect is a black male, about 5’7″ tall and was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black pants with white stripes, dark shoes, dark gloves, a mask, and a black backpack.

This is a similar suspect description to Saturday’s armed robbery at a 7-11 on Harrowgate Road though police have not said if the two robberies are related.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or submit a tip through the P3 app.

