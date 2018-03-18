2 families without a home after townhouse fire in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Two families are without a home after a townhouse fire in Woodbridge Friday night.

About 10:35 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 14,000 block of Hyatt Place in for a fire. When crews arrived, smoke was visible from the second floor of the townhouse.

Crews entered through the front door, but later determined they needed to fight the fire from the outside. The fire would spread to the next door unit, causing firefighters to cut a hole in the roof to battle the blaze.

About an hour later, the fire was fully extinguished.

Fire marshals are investigating.

Two families were removed from their home. Red Cross is assisting. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

