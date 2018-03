ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was killed in a crash in Albemarle County early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Scottsville Road. Police say Jessica White, 39, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. She died at the scene. Meanwhile, a passenger in White’s car had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

______

