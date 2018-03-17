VDOT urges caution near work zones after contractor was hit on the job

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to be extra cautious, after a contractor was hit at a work site and sent to the hospital.

State Police say VDOT contractor Donald Wesley was repairing guardrails on the left shoulder of Interstate 85 on Friday. Authorities say Patrice West, 28 of North Chesterfield, hit him with her car. Police say the car pinned Wesley up against guardrail post equipment.

West is charged with with reckless driving, failure to maintain control and driving while suspended (9th Offense). Additionally, she was arrested for a warrant out of Chesterfield for failure to comply with a court order. She is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail for the warrant.

Drivers were concerned to find out what happened.

“You know it doesn’t take but a split second for something to go wrong,” Tammy Seaward, of Richmond, said.

This is the second time in a little over a month that a crash involving a VDOT contractor has happened.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad. People need to really pay more attention to what’s going on out here on the road,” Seaward said.

The other incident happened in Prince George County on Interstate 95. Police say a woman who took her eyes off of the road hit and killed the contractor in a work zone.

“We’re disappointed and saddened to learn that yet another crash involving a contract worker has occurred,” said VDOT Communications Coordinator Bethanie Glover.

VDOT officials want you to focus on the road, especially when you see construction.

“Practice extra caution in work zones so that drivers can get home safely and so can our contract workers can get home safely as well,” Glover said.

Put the phone down and keep your eyes ahead, checking for workers and any hazards.

“Drivers are essentially going through their offices when they’re driving through work zones. We want to make sure that we keep everybody safe,” Glover said.

Many drivers 8News spoke with on and off camera say a major concern they saw was distracted driving, mainly people using their cell phones behind the wheel.

“Put the phone down people,” Seaward said. “Pay attention to driving. Killing too many people out here.”

VDOT also encourages drivers to download the 511 phone app to plan ahead and see where there are current projects.

Virginia’s Move Over Law apply to any stationary vehicle. That means if you don’t move over or slow when there’s a vehicle on the side of the road, you could face a summons to appear in court.

