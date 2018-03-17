Suspect caught tugging on locked car door in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a suspicious suspect who was caught on surveillance camera, pulling on a locked car door in the Bridlewood Forest Subdivision.
Chesterfield Police say the incident happened at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 8. The suspect did not steal anything from the vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at (804) 748-0660.
