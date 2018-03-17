Police search for suspects who stole cellphones from Walmart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are searching for three suspects they say stole cellphones from WalMart.

Police say eight phones were taken from the store in Chattanooga Plaza on Sunday, March 11 at 5:50 a.m. The phones were valued at nearly $900 total, Lt. Don Story tells 8News.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-0660.

