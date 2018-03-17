Police: Man recovering after arriving at hospital with gunshot wound

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A shooting investigation is underway after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Police tells 8News that the victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred just after 3:45 a.m. Sometime after, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unknown whether the victim was driven to the hospital or drove himself.

According to the victim, the shooting incident occurred in the 5200 block of Hull Street. Police have not confirmed this to be true but add that an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or download the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

