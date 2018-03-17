Police: Hit-and-run driver ran away after car crash in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Richmond’s East End Friday.

About 9:15 p.m., police say a 2015 Gold Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on N. 23rd St. at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a second vehicle was traveling east on West St. The vehicle entered the intersection and was struck by the Toyota Camry.

Four people were injured, police said.

Andre W. Howard, 29, of Richmond was the driver of the Toyota Camry, according to police. Sometime after the crash, police say he fled the scene on foot, leaving behind three injured passengers in his vehicle.

The lone occupant of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release an update on the driver’s condition.

Both vehicles remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect and this hit and run crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at 804-646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

