One hurt in Henrico hotel fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is hurt after a fire in a hotel room at the Suburban Lodge in Henrico County.

Henrico Fire tells 8News several people evacuated the hotel on Shrader Road just after 2 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters had to go inside the hotel and rescue some people. Some of the hotel guests had to exit through the windows, Henrico Fire Captain Rob Rowley says.

The fire was contained to one room, but smoke filled the halls and common areas, fire crews say.

One hotel guest had minor injuries, but no firefighters were hurt.

Henrico Fire and Police are still investigating what sparked the fire.

