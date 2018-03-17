Driver killed in rollover crash in Hanover County, police say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A rollover crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old Ashland man early Saturday morning, according to police.

Deputies with the Hanover County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 13400 block of Ashland Road just before 3 a.m. There, police say a Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on Ashland Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway and flipped multiple times.

The driver, identified as Thomas K. Horne, was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles or occupants were involved in this crash.

_____

