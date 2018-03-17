Chesterfield police seek suspect in overnight armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating after an overnight robbery in Chesterfield.

The incident happened just before 3:15 a.m. Saturday at the 7-11 convenience store on Harrowgate Road.

Chesterfield Police say a male suspect went into the store, showed the clerk a gun, and demanded money. The man got away with cash and tobacco products.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Police tell 8News the suspect is a black male and about 5’7″ tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants with white stripes, black shoes with white soles, black gloves, a black mask, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.